TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan warns citizens amid growing cases of COVID-19

26 June 2020 [11:27] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


If the number of cases of coronavirus infection continues to increase, then the quarantine regime may be tightened in Azerbaijan, Yagut Garayeva, head of department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB), said.

Garayeva made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 25.

“No one wants this but the current situation may lead to this,” head of department added. “This issue depends on the responsibility of citizens.”

URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/194894.html

Print version

Views: 234

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also