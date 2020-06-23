Azerbaijan opens new engineering infrastructure of Engineering Troops [PHOTO]

By Azernews

By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has opened a new engineering infrastructure of the Engineering Troops, the ministry’s press service reported on June 23.

A new engineering town and training area for driving engineering equipment have also been constructed and put into operation.

The new engineering infrastructure will enable to organize and conduct combat training in units and subunits of the Engineering Troops, and maintain tactical-special, special training and technical readiness of engineer-sapper units.

Attending the opening of the new engineering infrastructure, Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics, Lieutenant General Fuad Mammadov has also inspected the newly-constructed soldiers’ barracks, the canteen, the medical point, the bath and laundry complex, as well as other service and administrative facilities.

The ministry noted that conditions created in this engineering infrastructure will positively affect maintaining a high level of combat readiness of units and subunits of the Engineering Troops.