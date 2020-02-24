Azerbaijan warns citizens about visiting Iran over coronavirus threat

By Trend





The issue related to coronavirus is on the international agenda, and in this regard, Azerbaijan is seriously studying WHO recommendations and taking the necessary measures, Assistant of the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, told reporters in Baku, Trend reports Feb. 24.

Hajiyev was commenting on the possibility of closing the borders with Iran due to the threat of coronavirus.

The presidential assistant noted that discussions were held in the Cabinet of Ministers in connection with the coronavirus and an Action Plan was prepared.

“Azerbaijan is taking the necessary measures in this direction,” Hajiyev added. “The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has already warned citizens about the issue of trips to Iran.”

Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education has confirmed that 43 people have been infected with the new coronavirus and eight have died so far.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.



Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.



Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, the US, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Macau, France, Canada, the UAE, India, Italy, Russia, Philippines, the UK, Russia, Nepal, Cambodia, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Sweden, Sri Lanka, Iran, Kuwait and Bahrain.