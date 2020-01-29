Deputy minister talks return of Azerbaijani students from virus-struck China

By Trend





The issue of the return of Azerbaijani students from China is under state control, Azerbaijan's Deputy Education Minister Firudin Gurbanov told reporters, Trend reports.

The ways of returning students studying in China are being considered, Gurbanov said.

"Direct flights between China and Azerbaijan are temporarily suspended. Naturally, the rules introduced by the Chinese Government must be respected. The situation of the Azerbaijani students is in the spotlight of the Azerbaijani state," the deputy minister said.