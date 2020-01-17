Memory of Black January victims to be honored in Kazakhstan

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A concert of classical music will be held at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan on January 18.

The event is dedicated to Black January, that marks the killing of Azerbaijani civilians by Soviet troops sent to Baku.

During the concert, Fagan Hasanli (piano) will perform works by famous national and foreign composers.

Notably, Fagan Hasanli is a winner of multiple international competitions. He is also the orchestra musician of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

On the night of January 19, 1990, the Soviet Army started hostilities against Azerbaijan, without declaring an emergency situation. As a result of the crime, 147 people were killed, 800 people injured and five people went missing. Hundreds of buildings were destroyed; the state and citizens suffered huge material damage.