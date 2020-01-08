Cloudy weather expected in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy weather is expected in Baku on January 8. Fog and drizzle will be observed at night and in the morning. South-west wind will be followed by north-west wind.

The air temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +4-6 °C at night, +9-13 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be +4-6°C at night, and +10-13 °C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will drop from 764 (above normal) to 760 mm. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in the country's southern areas. It may be snowy in mountains. Foggy weather will be observed in some places. West wind blow.

The air temperature will vary from -2 °C to +3 °C at night, +7-12 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0 to -5 °C , +3-7 °C in the day.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for people sensitive to the weather.