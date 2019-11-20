IDEA's Urban Ecology project event held in capital

By Azernews





Some 10 parrots have been released in Ataturk Park as part of the IDEA Public Union's Urban Ecology Project.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva attended the event, aimed at protecting and restoring urban ecosystems and preserving the fauna species once widespread in the past.

The rose-ringed parakeet (Psittacula krameri), also known as the ring-necked parakeet, is a medium-sized parrot in the genus Psittacula, of the family Psittacidae. The bird can live and breed in Baku's climatic conditions.

The natural habitat of rose-ringed parakeets (Psittacula krameri) is Africa, South Asia. The rose-ringed parakeet can live as exotic species in other parts of the world.

Numerous steps are taken at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva to protect species related to the urban environment and conserve wildlife.

?DEA Animal Care Center specializes in the protection of street animals, including installing special cat houses in the city.

The main goal of these actions is to create harmony and strengthen stronger and healthier bonds between citizens and the environment.

It is also worth noting that many squirrels and parrots previously lived in Baku. They lived freely in parks and other green areas.

However, due to environmental problems that arose at the end of the last century, the population of these species declined sharply.

As a result of the extensive landscaping and landscaping work carried out in the country in recent years, in particular, the reduction of illegal tree felling in Baku and the planting of countless new trees, favorable conditions have been created for many fauna species thanks to the efforts of the ?DEA Public Union.

IDEA Public Union, established by Leyla Aliyeva on July 12, 2011, aims to promote public awareness on environmental issues and action, collaboration with the youth, promoting the education of environmental problems and finding proper solutions for them.

