Venice to launch first electric water taxi

By Alimat Aliyeva

For the first time ever, a fully electric water taxi will operate in the iconic canals of Venice.

The vessel, named “Lucietta,” will be officially unveiled at the Venice Boat Show, taking place from May 29 to June 2. Designed specifically for the unique needs of the Venetian lagoon, Lucietta represents a significant step toward sustainable urban mobility on water.

According to its designers, the vessel embodies a new paradigm of electric transportation, blending cutting-edge green technology with Venice’s deep-rooted maritime traditions. The elegant silhouette of Lucietta preserves the classic aesthetic of traditional Venetian taxis, while its electric motor offers a silent, zero-emission alternative to diesel-powered boats.

In addition to its technological significance, Lucietta will also have a starring role during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, held from August 27 to September 6. The vessel will be used to transport actors and guests from the historic city center to the island of Lido, offering a glamorous yet environmentally friendly mode of travel.

Lucietta's electric propulsion system not only reduces air and water pollution but also minimizes wake, helping to preserve Venice’s fragile canal infrastructure, which is threatened by erosion from motorboat traffic. Its battery system is capable of being fully recharged in just a few hours, making it ideal for daily service across the city's waterways.

This initiative marks a pivotal moment in Venice's efforts to transition toward cleaner, quieter, and more sustainable transport — setting an example for other historic cities grappling with the challenge of modernizing without compromising their cultural identity.