Turkiye launches new wave of arrests in major Istanbul Municipality corruption probe

Authorities in Turkiye have launched another wave of arrests in a sweeping corruption investigation targeting the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

Azernews reports, citing Turkish media, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has issued arrest warrants for 47 individuals as part of the ongoing probe.

In the fifth wave of detentions, police have so far apprehended 30 suspects, including mayors of three major districts in Istanbul. The investigation also extends beyond Istanbul, with reports confirming the arrests of two district mayors in Adana, as well as several members and deputies of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

Some suspects are reportedly abroad, while police and prosecutors have conducted search operations in multiple municipal buildings across Istanbul, aiming to uncover further evidence tied to the alleged corruption.

The case continues to develop and marks one of the most high-profile anti-corruption efforts involving municipal officials in recent years.