China build world's first salmon farming vessel

By Alimat Aliyeva

The world’s first industrial salmon farming vessel, named Su Hai No. 1, has entered its initial sea trials in the South China Sea, Azernews reports.

According to the vessel’s owner, Jiangsu Lianshen Marine Technology, Su Hai No. 1 is nearly 820 feet (250 meters) long and is expected to produce up to 8,000 tons of fish annually.

Unlike traditional marine cage farming systems, this vessel can quickly navigate to safer waters to avoid adverse conditions such as typhoons and harmful algal blooms. Additionally, it features an onboard processing facility capable of delivering fresh, processed salmon to certain domestic markets within just 24 hours.

After completing its trial voyage at the end of April, Su Hai No. 1 is currently docked at the shipyard. The vessel is scheduled to begin full operations this fall in the Yellow Sea, off the coast of Lianyungang in Jiangsu Province, with the first batch of fish expected to be harvested next year.

Su Hai No. 1 represents a major breakthrough in sustainable aquaculture, combining advanced marine technology with rapid processing capabilities. This innovation not only improves the quality and freshness of farmed salmon but also reduces environmental risks by allowing the vessel to relocate swiftly, setting a new standard for the global seafood industry.