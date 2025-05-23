Disney delays Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars release dates

By Alimat Aliyeva

Marvel Studios is shifting its release schedule, delaying its next two Avengers blockbusters to accommodate their massive production demands, Azernews reports.

Disney confirmed that Avengers: Doomsday will now premiere on December 18, 2026, while Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled for December 17, 2027.

Both films are directed by the Russo Brothers and are expected to be the most ambitious entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date. According to insiders, the move gives the studio additional time to fully realize its grand vision. Disney is also betting on the holiday season for box office success, a strategy that proved highly effective with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Avengers: Doomsday is already in production, and early reports suggest it will bring together characters from across the multiverse. Secret Wars, which follows, is expected to be the epic culmination of Marvel’s multiverse saga.

In addition to the Avengers delays, Disney has set new dates for other major titles. Ridley Scott’s The Dog Stars, a post-apocalyptic drama starring Jacob Elordi, will release on March 27, 2026. The Devil Wears Prada 2 will follow on May 1, 2026, revisiting Meryl Streep’s iconic role.

Disney also plans an IMAX/3D re-release of Avatar: The Way of Water on October 3, 2025, ahead of the third installment, Avatar: Fire and Ash, arriving in December 2025.

For Marvel fans, the headline is clear: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will return—just a little later than expected. Given the scale and stakes involved, the wait might be well worth it. After all, with the multiverse expanding and stakes higher than ever, these Avengers films could redefine superhero cinema as we know it.