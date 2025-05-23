Low-cost airlines may start offering standing room as early as next year

By Alimat Aliyeva

Low-cost airlines may launch seats designed for standing passengers in 2026, once their design passes the necessary safety tests. These roller-coaster-style, upholstered seats allow passengers to lean but not sit, providing an additional 20 percent capacity per flight.

The Skyrider standing chairs were first introduced in 2018 by Italian manufacturer Aviointeriors. Initially, they were intended for use on flights lasting less than two hours, as they offer less comfort than traditional seating. The concept is based on the idea of maximizing capacity by providing a standing option that still offers some support and comfort during short flights.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary has supported the idea of "standing room" since 2012, suggesting that fares for these seats could be as low as 1 pound. O'Leary has long been a proponent of ultra-low-cost options, believing that such a setup could offer passengers more affordable fares in exchange for less traditional seating arrangements.

However, despite the concept receiving attention, no airline has yet confirmed plans to implement standing seats. Safety regulations and passenger comfort concerns remain major obstacles. While the idea promises cheaper tickets, experts question whether the new design will meet the stringent safety and regulatory standards required for commercial aviation.

The standing seat design is not unique to the aviation industry. In fact, the idea of "standing" areas in public transport has been used in trains and buses for years. The Skyrider chairs are an attempt to adapt this concept to air travel, although they will likely face a lot of scrutiny from regulatory bodies, particularly around issues like emergency evacuations and passenger health.

If proven safe and successful, this innovation could significantly change the landscape of low-cost flying, especially for budget-conscious travelers looking to save on short-haul routes.