Hyundai Motor releases refreshed Grandeur with upgraded standard features

By Alimat Aliyeva

Hyundai Motor announced on Wednesday the launch of a refreshed version of its flagship premium sedan, the Grandeur, featuring upgraded standard features and the introduction of a new special trim designed to elevate the driving experience.

The newly introduced Honors trim includes many of the most popular features from previous versions, such as the Hyundai SmartSense II advanced driver assistance system, a premium Bose sound system, and exclusive exterior design elements that were previously only available on the top-tier Calligraphy trim. This new trim aims to provide a more luxurious experience, combining cutting-edge technology with elegant design.

In addition to the new Honors trim, Hyundai has enhanced the standard specifications across the other trims. The Exclusive trim now comes with a 10.25-inch (26-centimeter) full-touch climate control display, offering intuitive control for both the driver and passengers, as well as interactive ambient mood lighting, adding a personalized and modern touch to the interior.

"As the Grandeur approaches its 40th anniversary next year, we are grateful for the longstanding support of our customers and remain committed to delivering exceptional value through innovative design and technology," said a Hyundai official.

With its new upgrades and trims, the Grandeur continues to set the bar for luxury sedans, maintaining its status as a flagship model for Hyundai, and marking a significant milestone as it nears four decades of production. The refreshed model is expected to appeal to both new and loyal customers, solidifying the Grandeur’s position as a symbol of premium comfort and advanced technology.