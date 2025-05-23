Toyota unveils sixth-generation RAV4 worldwide

By Alimat Aliyeva

Toyota has officially unveiled the all-new sixth-generation RAV4, marking a significant step forward in the development of software-defined vehicles. At the heart of this transformation is the Arene software platform, which enables continuous over-the-air updates and seamless interaction between the vehicle and its users, Azernews reports.

The global debut also features major updates in design, performance, safety, and an expanded plug-in hybrid range. The new RAV4 will be available in both hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants, with a GR SPORT version offering a sportier character, improved handling, and aggressive styling.

The RAV4 becomes the first production vehicle to feature Toyota’s Arene platform — a cutting-edge digital architecture that allows for continuous over-the-air (OTA) updates, advanced driver assistance features, and seamless mobile device integration. This platform powers an upgraded multimedia experience, a smarter voice assistant, and next-generation safety systems.

"This marks the beginning of our journey toward building software-defined vehicles," said Simon Humphries, Toyota's Chief Branding Officer.

The plug-in hybrid version now comes with a 22.7 kWh battery, offering up to 100 km of all-electric range (WLTP). Charging from 10% to 80% is possible in just 30 minutes using a fast DC charger, while home charging is made faster with an 11 kW onboard charger.

AWD-i version delivers up to 304 DIN hp,

FWD version produces 268 DIN hp,

0-100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds.

The RAV4 also benefits from improved handling, thanks to a lower center of gravity and increased chassis rigidity. The new geo-fencing feature intelligently switches between hybrid and electric modes based on route, traffic conditions, and environmental zones.

With Arene, the new Toyota Safety Sense system introduces several enhanced safety features:

Lane Change Assist for smoother lane transitions;

Front Cross Traffic Alert to warn of crossing traffic from the front;

An upgraded Pre-Collision System that detects head-on obstacles, bicycles, and motorcycles;

Remote Park allows drivers to park their RAV4 remotely via their smartphone.

The new RAV4 boasts a 12.3-inch digital driver display and a larger 12.9-inch infotainment screen. Both systems are designed for enhanced visuals, intuitive controls, and a smarter voice assistant — all of which are updatable over the air.

The MyToyota app extends connectivity beyond the car, offering Smart Digital Key+, media streaming, and remote control features for an integrated digital experience.

The new RAV4 will be launched in North America, Japan, and Europe by March 2026, with Australia to follow later in 2026.