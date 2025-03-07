World's first smartphone for cats and dogs unveiled at MWC 2025

By Alimat Aliyeva

uCloudlink, a company known for data transmission solutions and wireless communication services, introduced a unique gadget at the MWC 2025 exhibition — the world's first PetPhone smartphone.

The PetPhone is an artificial intelligence device designed to monitor an animal’s health and track its location. It supports GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth and provides two-way communication. The device can be programmed to recognize specific actions, such as a dog barking. If the gadget detects signs of anxiety in the animal, the owner receives a notification and can "call" their pet to help calm them down.

According to uCloudlink, the PetPhone allows animals to make calls in real-time using certain gestures and voice commands. Additionally, it attaches to the animal's neck and monitors its health and activity levels. As a bonus, the device features six different location-tracking technologies, ensuring the owner will instantly receive a notification if their pet strays too far.

PetPhone is expected to appeal to people who must leave their pets alone during the day due to work or study commitments. However, the device has not yet been given a specific release date or price. Interested buyers can stay updated through the manufacturer’s official website.

Interestingly, the Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona showcased a range of unique smartphones. German telecom operator Deutsche Telekom, in collaboration with Perplexity, unveiled an AI-powered phone that operates without third-party applications, relying solely on an intelligent companion. Samsung introduced the concept of a highly unconventional Asymmetric Flip folding smartphone that bends in two places simultaneously.

In addition to the PetPhone, uCloudlink presented several other innovations at MWC 2025. These included the eSIM TRIO SIM card solution, combining OTA SIM, eSIM, and CloudSim technologies, and the MeowGo G50 Max, a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot built on HyperConn technology. Lenovo also had a strong presence at the exhibition, showcasing several laptops such as the Yoga Solar PC, featuring a solar panel, and the ThinkBook Flip, a laptop with a folding screen.

The MWC 2025 is proving to be an exciting hub for cutting-edge tech and novel concepts in the smartphone and gadget world!