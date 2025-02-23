Japanese Princess Kako may visit Brazil in June

Preparations are underway for Princess Kako, the second daughter of Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, to make an official visit to Brazil in June, informed sources have said, Azernews reports, citing Nippon.

With the two countries marking the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his wife are slated to visit Japan as state guests in late March. During the stay, the couple are expected to meet with Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, and attend an Imperial banquet.

Princess Kako's expected trip to Brazil would be her fourth official visit to a foreign country. In her last such visit, the princess traveled to Greece last year.

Her parents visited Brazil in 2015. In 2018, the couple's first daughter, then Princess Mako, now commoner Mako Komuro, paid a visit to the South American country.