ICESCO hold forum call "Knowledge is future"

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), in partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), will host the 3rd Youth Knowledge Forum titled "Knowledge is the Future" from February 20 to 21 as part of its commitment to youth empowerment, Azernews reports.

The purpose of the forum is to support youth, as well as promote creativity and innovation in the transfer, dissemination, and localization of knowledge around the world. The event will provide an interactive platform for young people to engage with experts, expand their knowledge, and collaborate with peers from all over the globe.

The event will discuss key issues such as promoting economic recovery through knowledge and skills, the importance of building networks and partnerships, and developing an integrated knowledge ecosystem. Experts will examine how artificial intelligence and digital transformation are reshaping education, labor, and innovation systems, as well as the challenges and opportunities these changes create. Discussions will focus on closing educational gaps, equipping young people with future-oriented skills, strengthening regional and international cooperation, and enabling young leaders to use knowledge in innovative ways. The goal is to strengthen social cohesion, support entrepreneurship, and promote sustainable development.

ICESCO CEO Salim Al Malik stated that the initiative to hold this international forum is focused on helping the youth of the Islamic world in the fields of technology, creativity, and innovation, as well as promoting the values of peace, coexistence, and dialogue between civilizations. He emphasized that the organization prioritizes the role of youth in shaping a prosperous future and ensuring sustainable development. The CEO also highlighted that ICESCO's various initiatives and programs are designed to develop young people's knowledge and technological skills, provide them with the necessary skills for future professions, and enable them to keep pace with rapid global development.

The forum not only aims to provide knowledge-sharing opportunities but also serves as a platform for young people to showcase their innovative ideas and projects. This kind of exchange between youth from different cultures and backgrounds can lead to the development of global collaborations, fostering a collective effort toward solving global challenges like climate change, poverty, and technological inequality. The forum's focus on promoting AI and digital transformation reflects the growing role of technology in the future of work and education.