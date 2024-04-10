TODAY.AZ / World news

Azerbaijani top diplomat meets with his Kyrgyz counterpart

09 April 2024 [10:41] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Kyrgyz Zheenbek Kulubaev, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The post reads:

"Glad to meet Zheenbek Kulubaev, FM of brotherly Kyrgyz Republic within the framework of an official visit. Reiterated the importance of continuing mutual contacts to further enhance the Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz strategic partnership. Informed about @COP29_AZpresidency & post-conflict regional situation."

It was noted that the ministers held a one-on-one meeting.

The day before, the Azerbaijani minister embarked on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan. As part of the visit, he has scheduled bilateral meetings with high-ranking officials of the country.

