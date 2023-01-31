Iranian currency rates for January 30

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 30.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies increased and 9 have decreased in price, compared to January 29.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,597 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on January 30
Iranian rial on January 29
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
52,033
52,007
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,553
45,539
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,075
4,073
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,278
4,267
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,137
6,138
1 Indian rupee
INR
516
516
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
137,138
137,312
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
15,982
15,981
100 Japanese yens
JPY
32,340
32,342
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,365
5,364
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,131
109,089
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,549
31,511
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
27,275
27,270
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,441
2,441
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,234
2,232
1 Russian ruble
RUB
598
594
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,829
29,972
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,991
31,970
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,944
39,777
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,154
1,154
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,197
32,189
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,849
8,842
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,195
6,195
100 Thai baths
THB
128,063
128,058
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,898
9,897
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
34,145
34,136
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
45,597
45,645
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,128
9,123
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,913
15,913
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,804
2,805
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
472
472
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,634
16,635
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,697
24,697
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
77,063
77,089
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,088
4,088
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,981
11,995
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 333,219 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 309,411 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 445,000-448,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 484,000-487,000 rials.