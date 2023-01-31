Iranian currency rates for January 30

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 30.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies increased and 9 have decreased in price, compared to January 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,597 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 30 Iranian rial on January 29 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,033 52,007 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,553 45,539 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,075 4,073 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,278 4,267 1 Danish krone DKK 6,137 6,138 1 Indian rupee INR 516 516 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,138 137,312 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,982 15,981 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,340 32,342 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,365 5,364 1 Omani rial OMR 109,131 109,089 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,549 31,511 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,275 27,270 1 South African rand ZAR 2,441 2,441 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,234 2,232 1 Russian ruble RUB 598 594 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,829 29,972 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,991 31,970 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,944 39,777 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,154 1,154 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,197 32,189 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,849 8,842 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,195 6,195 100 Thai baths THB 128,063 128,058 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,898 9,897 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,145 34,136 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,597 45,645 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,128 9,123 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,913 15,913 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,804 2,805 1 Afghan afghani AFN 472 472 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,635 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,697 24,697 100 Philippine pesos PHP 77,063 77,089 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,088 4,088 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,981 11,995

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 333,219 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 309,411 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 445,000-448,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 484,000-487,000 rials.