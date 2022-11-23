Israel launches national stream restoration plan

By Trend

Israel has launched a plan for stream restoration across the country, the Israeli ministries of environmental protection and agriculture said in a joint statement on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The plan, at a total cost of 108 million shekels (about 31 million U.S. dollars), includes 22 stream restoration projects, the set-up of drainage facilities, and runoff management, according to the statement.

The plan will combine stream restoration with actions to reduce the increasing flooding damage amid the climate crisis, it added.

This includes ecological restoration of the streams, removal of hazards and prevention of their recurrence, and development of trails and recreation centers, combined with education and community programs.

"The new plan will lead to stream restoration and flood prevention through nature-based solutions and the preservation of natural systems," said Israel's Minister of Environmental Protection Tamar Zandberg.

"The plan creates a uniform, comprehensive response to the drainage and stream authorities and promotes the climatic resilience of the entire Israeli society for critical years ahead," added Agriculture Minister Oded Forer.