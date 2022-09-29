Minister: Turkiye to become strategic partner for Europe's energy security

By Azernews

By News Center

Turkiye will become a reliable and strategic partner for Europe's energy security, Yeni Shafak daily reports, citing Fatih Donmez Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister.

According to Donmez, if the global supply chain changes, Turkiye will be one of the most trusted providers in this industry due to its advantages.

Turkiye will always continue to be a reliable port for investors with its robust economy, attractive opportunities, size of its domestic market, geopolitical position, and political stability, the minister stressed.

“We are also ready for cooperation opportunities required for the Southern Gas Corridor. In short, we are always open to any constructive and win-win cooperation required as a reliable and strategic partner for Europe's energy supply security,” Donmez said.

Turkiye owns a 12-gigawatt anchored offshore power plant and 57-gigawatt offshore potential, which will grow in the future as turbine technology advances, he added.

Meanwhile, according to the international ship tracking data, the liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship Lalla Fatma N'Soumer, which departed from Arzew Port in Algeria on September 23, is expected to arrive in Turkey on October 1, Yeni Shafak informed in a separate report.

The ship, which has a total capacity of 144,888 cubic meters, is set to dock at the Marmara Ereglisi LNG Terminal. The Bahamas-flagged ship was built in 2004.