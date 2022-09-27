Nephew of former Kazakh president Nazarbayev sentenced to jail

By Trend

The nephew of former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was sentenced to six years in jail, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

The Judge of the Baikonur District of Astana city Nurlan Bayakhmetov voiced the verdict.

"Kairat Satybaldyuly will be sentenced to six years in prison with confiscation of property, deprivation of the right to hold positions in the civil service, judges, local governments, in the National Bank, its departmental and state organizations, as well as in organizations in the authorized capital of which the state’s share is more than 50 percent, including in national management holdings and national companies, national development institutions, the shareholder of which is the state for a period of 10 years,” he stated.

Kairat Satybaldyuly will serve his sentence in a medium security facility.

The Anti-corruption Agency of Kazakhstan has previously completed a pre-trial investigation against Kairat Satybaldyuly and other persons on the facts of embezzlement of funds by Kazakhtelecom JSC and Center for Transport Service JSC on an especially large scale.

The illegally acquired assets and funds of the defendants totaling more than 240 billion tenge ($500 million) were returned to the state. In relation to Satybaldyuly, criminal cases were additionally investigated on the facts of tax and customs evasion, legalization of criminal proceeds.