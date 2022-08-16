Uzbekistan proposes for SCO countries to develop action plan to promote mutual investment

By Trend

Uzbekistan proposed Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries develop an action plan to promote mutual investment, Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.

It was proposed by the First Deputy Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Aziz Voitov at the second Economic Forum of the SCO countries.

According to Voitov, the action plan will allow the countries of the organization to offset the global financial and economic shocks and ensure an uninterrupted flow of investment.

The first deputy minister noted that this plan will strengthen the coordination of the departments of the SCO countries responsible for the formation of investment policy.

In addition, Uzbekistan proposed to hold an international conference on cooperation in the agro-industrial sector, taking into account the increased urgency of the problem of food security.

The first deputy minister added that the conference will allow its participants to develop a joint plan to expand cooperation in the agricultural sector, study and implement the latest agricultural technologies and methods to increase yields, plant resistance to diseases, and save water resources.