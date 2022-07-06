Italian PM Draghi to visit Turkiye

By Trend

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will visit Türkiye on Tuesday upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports Daily Sabah.

According to a statement by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications, Draghi and Erdogan will head the third intergovernmental summit between Türkiye and Italy with the participation of both sides’ ministers.

All aspects of Türkiye-Italy relations, as well as steps that can be taken to deepen bilateral ties, are expected to be discussed, while Draghi will also hold talks with Türkiye on ties between Ankara and Brussels and regional issues.