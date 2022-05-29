TODAY.AZ / World news

Chinese mainland reports 71 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

29 May 2022 [09:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 71 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 39 were in Shanghai and 18 in Beijing, the National Health Commission said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Four other provincial-level regions on the mainland also saw new local COVID-19 cases, including four each in Tianjin and Henan.

Shanghai also reported 131 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Friday, out of a total of 193 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 269 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Friday, there were 3,099 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

No new death from COVID-19 was reported on the Chinese mainland, according to the commission.

