Iranian currency rates for May 26

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies have grown and 27 have decreased in price, compared to May 25.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,773 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on May 26
Iranian rial on May 25
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
52,671
52,665
1 Swiss franc
CHF
43,593
43,768
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,249
4,298
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,364
4,388
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,019
6,065
1 Indian rupee
INR
542
542
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
137,261
137,343
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
20,940
20,886
100 Japanese yens
JPY
32,986
33,185
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,352
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,232
109,235
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
32,717
32,700
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
27,132
27,057
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,670
2,683
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,563
2,613
1 Russian ruble
RUB
698
737
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,682
29,738
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,701
111,704
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,505
30,623
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
47,850
48,069
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,161
1,169
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
23
23
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
33,817
33,846
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,809
8,783
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,276
6,313
100 Thai baths
THB
122,317
123,239
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,558
9,554
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
33,090
33,256
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,239
1 euro
EUR
44,773
45,117
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
10,101
10,079
1 Georgian lari
GEL
14,762
14,687
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,873
2,869
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
474
471
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
12,432
12,433
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,721
24,721
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
80,203
80,265
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,360
3,363
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,987
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 272,109 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,254 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 261,061 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,890 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 298,000-301,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 320,000-323,000 rials.