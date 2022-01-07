Georgia releases COVID-19 data for January 7

By Trend

Georgia reported 4,234 new COVID-19 cases, 1,727 recoveries, and 46 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 45,006 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 26,832 tests were rapid, while the remaining 18,174 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 953,410 people, among them, 910,540 have recovered and 14,128 have died.

There are 47 people currently in quarantine, 4,365 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,053 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of January 7, more than 2.5 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 7,699 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.