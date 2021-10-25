Turkey, Africa to cooperate on energy

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey will cooperate with Africa on renewable energy sources, energy efficiency, electricity distribution, and transmission, Yeni Shafak newspaper reported on October 25.

The relevant agreement has been reached during Turkish President Erdogan’s recent visit to African countries.

In the new period, cooperation will be realized on renewable energy sources, energy efficiency, electricity distribution, and transmission, the report added.

Turkey will carry out reserve determinations in Africa through geochemistry, geophysics and drilling studies as a part of cooperation on mining, exploration of mineral resources, geological exploration, laboratory studies, preservation and disposal of mine wastes.

The cooperation will also be made in the field of energy, hydrocarbon and mining, the newspaper said.

Crude oil, petroleum products and LNG trade will also be carried out with Africa. Collaborations on the construction of oil and natural gas infrastructure, liquefaction of natural gas and exploration, transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas are envisaged.

It should be noted that the trade volume between Turkey and Africa has been increased to $25 billion from $5.3 billion in 2003.

On October 17, Erdogan launched his four-day diplomatic tour to three African countries, Angola, Nigeria and Togo.

One of the purposes of his visit was to break the economic hegemony of former colonial powers and to counter the rising influence of China on the African continent.

Erdogan's trip to Angola, Nigeria and Togo was considered as an opportunity for Turkey to build a partnership with African economies and highlight the injustices of traditional players' failures in dealing with Africa.