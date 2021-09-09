Armenian-American pleads guilty to hate crime charges after attacking Turkish nationals

By Trend

William Stepanyan from California has plead guilty admitting to attacking five people at a Turkish restaurant, Trend reports citing Newsday.

On November 4, 2020, an incident happened at Cafe Istanbul, a family-owned restaurant in Malibu, California. Stepanyan, an Armenian-American, and eight others arrived at the restaurant and assaulted five persons, including the owner and employees.

Stepanyan had texted earlier that day that he intended to go “hunting for [T]urks.” During the incident, he wore a mask, flung furniture, and made insulting remarks towards Turkish people. “We come to kill you!” he or his accomplice, 24-year-old Harry Chalikyan, said to diners in the restaurant.

A press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ) claimed, “We will murder you!”

Four of the victims were Turkish nationals. Several people were hurt as a result of the incident. According to the DOJ, one person lost feeling in their legs and collapsed many times as a result of the injuries.