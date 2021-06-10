Protest against Armenia's war crimes staged in Brazil

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

A protest has been staged outside the building of Armenia's honorary consulate in Brazil's Sao Paulo city at activist Andrea Hiromi's initiative, the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora reported on June 10.

The protest aimed to draw attention to Armenia's failure to submit the maps of minefields on Azerbaian's liberated territories and the killing of Azerbaijani journalists Maharram Ibrahimov and Siraj Abishov in a mine blast in liberated Kalbajar region.

A group of Sao Paulo residents held in their hands the state flags of Azerbaijan and Brazil, the slain Azerbaijani journalists' photos and posters informing about Armenia's crimes.

Hiromi noted that Armenia ignores Azerbaijan's insistent demands to provide mine maps. The demonstrators said that the Brazilians support Azerbaijan's fair position.

Hiromi and her associates have launched a campaign to place posters in public places, also outside the Armenian consulate in Sao Paulo in protest against that country's unacceptable actions. Local residents interested in action were informed in detail about the war crimes and provocations committed by Armenia against the Azerbaijani people.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The trilateral peace deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to unblock all economic and transport communications in the region.



