Jewish news agency reports on Nazi collaborator monuments in Armenia

By Trend





An article covering the facts that Nazi collaborator monuments exist in Armenia was published in the Jewish ‘The Forward’ news agency, Trend reports.

In an article named “Nazi collaborator monuments in Armenia’ the author writes that in 2016, Armenia’s capital triggered international headlines after erecting this giant monument to nationalist Garegin Nzhdeh (1886–1955) in the center of Yerevan, where Nzhdeh also has a street and a central square.

The article also presented photo-evidence of these monuments erected in Armenian cities of Gyumri, Kapan, and seventeen other locations.

“Gyumri, Armenia’s second-largest city, honors Nzhdeh with a street and a prominent statue. Kapan also has a Nzhdeh street and a memorial, erected 2003,” the report said.