Iranian government working hard to provide vaccine - President Rouhani

By Trend:

The Iranian government would provide Coronavirus vaccine to people as soon as possible, a vaccine that is trusted by the Health Ministry, and hopefully, we could reach a result, said the Iranian President.

"The National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus recent meeting have led to good decisions , good actions are ongoing in the country and we hope to provide a good vaccine from abroad as well despite limitations and money transfer problem good actions have been made," said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"People's cooperation and compliance to health protocol have led to 80 percent decline in mortality rate in last month in this regard a new zone would be installed. It is expected that some regions that are transitioning toward a white zone would be dubbed as a blue zone. In the blue zone the scale of individuals that are positive for Covid is 0.0002%," he said.

Rouhani went on to say that preventive measures should be implemented to avoid the fourth wave. Furthermore, social distancing and health protocols should be followed in public spaces and transportation.

"The vaccination would be done in four phases, the first phase would cover 1.3 million individuals that are healthcare workers, individuals in risky conditions such as elderly, disabled, and disabled veterans. The second phase would cover 12 million people with priorities such as individuals with medical conditions and old age. In third phase 19 million people would be vaccinated and then phase four would be implemented," he added.

"The previously imported vaccine was aimed to be tested on our people but the Health Ministry did not approve so people should be assured that they would not be testing subject of companies," he noted.