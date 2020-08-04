Turkey limits entrance of Iranian trucks

By Trend





A spokesman for Iran's customs administration said that the reason for the heavy traffic of Iranian trucks at the Bazargan border is that Turkey accepts only about 150 trucks a day from the Bazargan border and other borders between Iran and Turkey are not allowed for trucks.

"Yesterday, 96 export trucks and 59 transit trucks entered Turkey from the Bazargan border,” Rouhollah Latifi said, Trend reports citing ILNA.



“In turn, 190 trucks imported goods from Turkey in addition to 82 transit trucks which entered into our country from Turkey through the Bazargan border,” Latifi added.



He said that 350 trucks have also got permission to leave the country, but have not yet left the Bazargan border for Turkey.

"Previously, trucks were also accepted from the Sarv border, but now this border is only for passengers," he added.



According to the latest foreign trade report, Iran's exports to Turkey in the first four months of the current Iranian year (started on March 20) decreased by about 90 percent, while the decline in imports from Turkey is below one percent.



During the first four months of the current Iranian year (started on March 20, 2020), Iran imported 1.870 million tons of goods worth $1.178 billion from Turkey, which accounted for 11 percent of the total country's imports, while the exports to Turkey amounted to 842,000 tons worth $450 million, Iranian media reported.

According to the statistics, Iran sees a 90-percent decrease in exports to Turkey in terms of weight and 82 percent in terms of value.