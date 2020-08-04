Georgia reports new cases of novel coronavirus

By Trend

Georgia reported two new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of infected persons to 1,179, Trend reports with reference to the National Center for Diseases Control.

Four more patients recovered from the novel virus in the latest 24 hours, increasing the total number of recovered patients to 959.

In total, 17 patients died of COVID-19 in the country. Currently, 6,919 people remain under quarantine.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.