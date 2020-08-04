Rouhani hails CBI's methods to provide foreign currency to import essential goods

By Trend





Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has voiced his approval of the Central Bank's diverse methods to provide foreign currency for importing essential goods and commodities to local population, Trend reports via Mehr News Agency.

“The use of a variety of methods to provide the currency needed to import basic goods and raw materials, in coordination with exporters and importers, is effective and should be continued,” Rouhani said in a conversation with the governor of the Central Bank Abdolnasser Hemmati.



Rouhani also talked about the latest measures of the Central Bank to control liquidity.

He asked Hemmati to provide the government with the necessary proposals for non-inflationary methods of financing the construction, infrastructure and services projects, using the existing liquidity in the country.