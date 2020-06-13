Kyrgyzstan confirms 37 new COVID - 19 cases, 2166 in total

By Trend

Kyrgyzstan confirmed on Friday 37 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 2166, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Nurbolot Usenbaev, the country’s deputy health minister told a news briefing that of the new confirmed cases, 20 cases were identified among the contact persons, 14 are unknown sources and 3 are imported cases.

He said that among the newly infected 6 are medical workers, bringing the total number of contracted medical workers to 425, including 321 recoveries.

The official reported 38 recoveries in the past day. In all, 1668 have fully recovered from the infection.

Currently, 472 people remained hospitalized, 11 are in serious condition and 1 patient is in intensive care.

A total of 1693 people who have had contact with infected patients are under medical observation and another 9272 people are in home quarantine under the supervision of doctors.

No death was recorded in the last 24 hours and the total number of fatalities remains at 26.

2866 laboratory tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.