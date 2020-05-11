Iran to partially re-open schools

By Trend

Iran's Minister of Education Mohsen Haji Mizaei has announced that schools across country would be opened with limits, on May 16.

He made the remark in a video conference of the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus.

“Students are not forced to attend the classes and can only go to schools to solve their problems and if they have questions to teachers,” he explained.

Iran has closed all schools on March 5.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.