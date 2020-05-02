Turkmenistan, International Organization for Migration talk over fighting human trafficking

By Trend

Turkmenistan and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have discussed the strengthening of cooperation against human trafficking, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hadjiev and the regional coordinator of the International Organization for Migration for Central Asia Zeynal Hadjiev held a meeting via videoconference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 30, 2020.

The parties discussed key areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the IOM, in the context of implementation of the initiative of Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to ensure international transport in emergency situations.

The participants considered current and future projects, as well as the involvement of IOM in the development of Turkmenistan’s national programs.

IOM held a workshop in Ashgabat last year to present a training manual for young people, which was developed within the framework of the project on strengthening the fight against human trafficking and protecting vulnerable migrants in Central Asia in response to regional and global challenges.