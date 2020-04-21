TODAY.AZ / World news

WHO chief: Over 100 countries join efforts to evaluate therapeutics for COVID-19

21 April 2020 [16:32] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday said that as the organization is continuing to lead R&D, more than 100 countries have joined the efforts to evaluate therapeutics for COVID-19, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 1,200 patients have been randomized from the first 5 countries, he said at a virtual press conference from Geneva.

"This week, we expect that more than 600 hospitals will be ready to start enrolling patients. The faster we recruit patients, the faster we will get results," Tedros said.

