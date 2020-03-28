Iran opens its first mobile coronavirus lab

By Trend

The first ambulant coronavirus laboratory has been launched by Iran's The Organization for Mobilization of the Oppressed (S?zm?n-e Basij-e Mostaz'afin), Trend reports citing Iran's media outlets.

Over 200 people can get checked in one such lab, and the results are revealed within 3 hours.

Chairman of Organization for Mobilization of the Oppressed Gholamreza Soleymani attended the commissioning of the mobile laboratory.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 32,300 people have been infected, 2,378 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 11,000 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.