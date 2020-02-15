TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for Feb. 15

15 February 2020 [16:34] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The rates of 13 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 23 currencies have decreased on Feb. 15, compared to the rates on Feb. 13, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,476 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial on Feb. 15

Iranian rial on Feb. 13

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,797

54,407

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,764

42,940

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,321

4,351

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,543

4,540

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,090

6,109

1 Indian rupee

INR

588

589

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,677

137,666

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,223

27,206

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,266

38,220

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,407

5,407

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,236

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,693

31,703

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,049

27,091

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,818

2,822

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,942

6,940

1 Russian ruble

RUB

661

664

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,532

3,521

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,195

28,233

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

111,705

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,170

30,265

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,436

49,442

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,316

2,315

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

30

29

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,521

36,582

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,812

29,797

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,012

6,018

100 Thai baths

THB

134,595

134,735

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,145

10,145

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,498

35,554

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,240

1 euro

EUR

45,476

45,647

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

11,115

11,153

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,615

14,665

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

3,066

3,067

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

545

544

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

19,178

19,121

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,708

24,757

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,118

83,211

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,332

4,333

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,967

12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 150,562 rials, and the price of $1 is 136,227 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 140,298 rials, and the price of $1 is 126,312 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 137,000-140,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 150,000-153,000 rials.



