Iranian currency rates for Feb. 15

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,476 rials.
Foreign currencies
Iranian rial on Feb. 15
Iranian rial on Feb. 13
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
54,797
54,407
1 Swiss franc
CHF
42,764
42,940
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,321
4,351
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,543
4,540
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,090
6,109
1 Indian rupee
INR
588
589
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
137,677
137,666
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
27,223
27,206
100 Japanese yens
JPY
38,266
38,220
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,407
5,407
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,236
109,235
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,693
31,703
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
27,049
27,091
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,818
2,822
1 Turkish lira
TRY
6,942
6,940
1 Russian ruble
RUB
661
664
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
3,532
3,521
1 Syrian pound
SYP
82
82
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,195
28,233
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,705
111,705
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,170
30,265
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
49,436
49,442
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
2,316
2,315
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
30
29
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
36,521
36,582
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
29,812
29,797
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,012
6,018
100 Thai baths
THB
134,595
134,735
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
10,145
10,145
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
35,498
35,554
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,240
59,240
1 euro
EUR
45,476
45,647
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
11,115
11,153
1 Georgian lari
GEL
14,615
14,665
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
3,066
3,067
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
545
544
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
19,178
19,121
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,708
24,757
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
83,118
83,211
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,332
4,333
1 Venezuelan bolivar
VEF
4,206
4,206
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,967
12,001
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 150,562 rials, and the price of $1 is 136,227 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 140,298 rials, and the price of $1 is 126,312 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 137,000-140,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 150,000-153,000 rials.