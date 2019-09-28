Iran, Kazakhstan talk bilateral cooperation strengthening

By Trend

Iran and Kazakhstan have discussed issues of development of multilateral cooperation between state and private sectors of the countries, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

The discussion took place on September 26 and 27 in Nur-Sultan during the 16th meeting of intergovernmental commission on trade and economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation between countries.

The commission is co-chaired by the Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Saparkhan Omarov and the Minister of Agriculture of Iran Mahmoud Hojjati. The Iranian party has been represented by the delegation of 40 people.

According to the agenda, the issues of strengthening of trade and economic relations, promotion of joint investment projects, increase of bilateral trade of agriculture and food products, cooperation in pharmaceuticals and health care, modernization of energy systems, introduction of electronic system for exchange of customs documentation were discussed and aligned.

In particular, the parties agreed on importance of implementation of a temporary agreement, which leads to the establishment of a zone for free trade between member parties of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran, which is to enter into force on October 27, 2019, as well as of implementation of memorandum on wheat export from EAEU countries to Iran.