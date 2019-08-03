Products worth $85M exported from Iran’s Qom province

By Trend

During the first four months (March 21-July 22) of this Iranian year (started March 21, 2019), Iran exported 82,000 tons of products worth $85 million from the Qom province, Chairman of Qom Province Industry, Mine and Trade Organization Mahmoud Sijani said, Trend reports via IRNA.

He said that rubber, metal, chemical products, copper wire, fuels, equipment, mechanical tools, artificial fibers and footwear were mainly exported from the district.

These products were mainly exported to Azerbaijan, Iraq, India, Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, the UAE and China, he noted.

"During the reporting period, products worth $132 million were imported," he said. "These products included vehicles, equipment, electronic means and other items."

He added that the products were imported from South Korea, China, Turkey, the UK, India, France, Italy, Iraq, the UAE and Afghanistan.

In accordance with the envisaged program, exports of the Qom province will exceed $252 million this year.

There are 2,300 industrial facilities in the province.