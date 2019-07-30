New seaport to be opened in Turkey

By Trend





A new seaport called Yarimca will be opened in Korfez District of Turkey’s Kocaeli Province, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey told Trend.

As noted by the ministry, the port was built with the support of the DP World company, which is one of the world's largest port operators.

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey Mehmet Cahid Turhan and other officials will attend the opening of the port.

The total cost of the port of Yarimca is $550 million.

The port has 58 terminals and can receive 90 ships per hour.