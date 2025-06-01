'Coco' voice actress Renée Victor dies at 86

Renée Victor, the actress known for voicing Abuelita in Disney-Pixar’s Coco and playing Lupita in Showtime’s Weeds, has died at age 86, according to Deadline. She passed away on May 30, 2025, at her home in Sherman Oaks, California, surrounded by family. The cause of death was lymphoma, her agency confirmed, Azernews reports, Tribune.

Born on July 25, 1938, in San Antonio, Texas, Victor was the eldest of three sisters. She moved to Los Angeles in the 1960s and began her entertainment career as a singer with renowned Latin bandleaders such as Xavier Cugat and Perez Prado. She also taught dance styles like salsa and tango. Alongside her husband, she performed internationally under the name “Ray & Renee,” earning the nickname “the Latin Sonny & Cher” during their decade-long collaboration from 1963 to 1973.

After years of touring, Victor expanded her artistic reach in the 1970s by hosting Pacesetters on KTLA, a program that spotlighted the Chicano Power movement. She joined the Screen Actors Guild in 1973 and transitioned into television and film during the 1980s, appearing in series like Scarecrow and Mrs. King and Matlock. Her film roles included The Doctor, The Apostle, and A Night in Old Mexico, where she appeared alongside close friend Robert Duvall.

Victor also had roles in ER, Vida, Gentefied, Snowpiercer, All Rise, Dead to Me, A Million Little Things, and With Love. She lent her voice to the 1992 animated The Addams Family series as well.

Victor’s daughters said in a joint statement, “Renée was loved by so many and had fans all over the world. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her.”