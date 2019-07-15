Large scale power outage hits parts of New York City leaving tens of thousands without electricity

By Trend

The outage knocked out traffic lights, stalled elevators and limited subway service in parts of New York City, Trendreports citing Sputnik.



More than 40,000 people were left without electricity in New York City, primarily in Midtown Manhattan and the Upper West Side. According to Con Edison, the company was working on restoring power to 42,000 customers.

?Later, the utility company said that power was being restored on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, adding that most customers would be restored by approximately midnight local time.

?Mayor Bill de Blasio said it appeared that the outage was the result of a mechanical problem in the electrical grid, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, the New York Fire Department was responding to a transformer fire on W 64 St and West End Ave. The firefighters also said they were responding to people trapped in elevators and subway cars.