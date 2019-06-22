Ukrainian economy grows 2.5 pct in first quarter of 2019

Trend:

Ukrainian economy grew 2.5 percent during the first quarter of 2019, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

"Ukraine's economy grew by 2.5 percent in the first quarter of 2019, slowing down from 3.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018. This is indicated by the detailed GDP figures for the first quarter of 2019 published by the state statistics service of Ukraine," a statement from the National Bank of Ukraine said.

It noted that internal demand was the main engine of GDP growth, with consumer spendings growing 10.7 percent.

After some slowdown at the end of last year, investment growth accelerated again. The increase in gross fixed capital formation rate reached 17.4 percent. This was achieved, in particular, with the help of private investment projects in the energy and mining industries.

Stepan Kubiv, minister of economic development and trade of Ukraine, spoke at a parliamentary session on Friday that Ukrainian GDP grew by 8.4 percent over the past three years.

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank predicted the Ukrainian economy would grow 2.7 percent this year.