AIIB to invest in Uzbekistan's Bukhara region

By Trend





Uzbekistan, under the leadership of the Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, held a meeting with the leadership of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade.

The reason for the meeting was the intensification of investment cooperation with the bank for the development of the infrastructure sector of the Bukhara region.

The development strategy of the Bukhara region provides for the implementation of a number of projects, the essence of which is a radical improvement of the housing and communal services and large-scale modernization of the road system. After its realization residents of the region will be almost completely provided with drinking water, sewage systems, and the territory of the region will be covered with a network of modern and comfortable highways.

The projects are highly attractive for AIIB, taking into account the country's sustainable economy, its growing ratings, ongoing institutional and economic reforms aimed at improving the investment climate, improving the transparency and openness of the business environment and increasing citizens' well-being.

Following the meeting, working groups were formed consisting of responsible heads of departments of the bank and representatives of the Uzbek side, who will continue to work out the financial and technical aspects of cooperation on these projects.