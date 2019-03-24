US to host Chinese trade delegation starting April 3

By Trend





The White House says the U.S. will host a delegation from China led by Vice Premier Liu He for meetings beginning April 3, Trend reported citing SFGATE.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders also said Saturday that President Donald Trump is sending U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to Beijing next week to continue trade negotiations with China. They will be joined by deputy U.S. Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish and other senior Trump administration officials.

China's commerce ministry has said Lighthizer and Mnuchin will be in China on Thursday and Friday for the eighth round of trade negotiations.

The trade dispute began last year after the U.S. made several complaints, including that China was stealing U.S. trade secrets and was forcing companies to give them technology to access its market.