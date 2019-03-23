A Brexit crisis deepens, tens of thousands gather in London to demand new referendum

By Trend

Tens of thousands of people opposed to Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union gathered to march through central London on Saturday to demand a new referendum as the deepening Brexit crisis risked sinking Prime Minister Theresa May’s premiership, Trend reports citing Reuters.

After three years of tortuous debate, it is still uncertain how, when or even if Brexit will happen as May tries to plot a way out of the gravest political crisis in at least a generation.

May hinted on Friday that she might not bring her twice-defeated EU divorce deal back to parliament next week, leaving her Brexit strategy in meltdown. The Times and The Daily Telegraph reported that pressure was growing on May to resign.

“It’s intolerable, the situation that we’re in, and I’m afraid Theresa’s the problem,” Anna Soubry, a pro-EU lawmaker who left the Conservative party to join the Independent Group in February, told BBC TV.

“She has to go, and we need some temporary prime minister who can reach out, put the country first, and get this back to the British people. That’s what we’re all marching for today.”

While the country and its politicians are divided over Brexit, most agree it is the most important strategic decision the United Kingdom has faced since World War Two.

Pro-EU protesters gathered for a “Put it to the people march” at Marble Arch on the edge of Hyde Park around midday, before marching past the prime minister’s office in Downing Street and finish outside parliament.

While there was no official estimate of the numbers, a Reuters reporter said tens of thousands of people had gathered even before the event officially started.

Organisers were confident that the size of the crowd would exceed a similar rally held in October, when supporters said about 700,000 people turned up.